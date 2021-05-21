Padres OK Packed Petco Park Starting June 17 When Hosting Cincinnati Reds

Players and coaches relax in the dugout during batting practice at 2017 Padres FanFest. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Padres Friday announced the team’s first full capacity game of the season is set to take place next month.

On June 17, the Padres will take on the Cincinnati Reds before what the team hopes is a packed Petco Park, the first time the stadium will be open to 100% capacity in more than a year and a half.

The announcement comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that the bulk of California’s COVID-19 regulations are expected to be lifted June 15.

Despite the removal of capacity limits, some health and safety measures will remain in place at the ballpark, including routine cleaning, touchless soap, towel and hand sanitizer stations, and UV light handrails on escalators throughout the park. The Padres’ bag and outside food and beverage policies will also remain in place.

Single game tickets for San Diego’s Opening Series go on sale at 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, at padres.com/tickets.

Along with the game, ballpark celebrations are in order throughout the entire “Full Opening Day” weekend, the team announced.

The festivities will include a June 17 ceremony with a presentation of the American flag with more than 250 active-duty military members, a military flyover, on-field lineup introductions and a post-game fireworks show.

Other activities and promotions scheduled throughout the four-game weekend series include: