Padres OK Packed Petco Park Starting June 17 When Hosting Cincinnati Reds
The San Diego Padres Friday announced the team’s first full capacity game of the season is set to take place next month.
On June 17, the Padres will take on the Cincinnati Reds before what the team hopes is a packed Petco Park, the first time the stadium will be open to 100% capacity in more than a year and a half.
The announcement comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that the bulk of California’s COVID-19 regulations are expected to be lifted June 15.
Despite the removal of capacity limits, some health and safety measures will remain in place at the ballpark, including routine cleaning, touchless soap, towel and hand sanitizer stations, and UV light handrails on escalators throughout the park. The Padres’ bag and outside food and beverage policies will also remain in place.
Single game tickets for San Diego’s Opening Series go on sale at 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, at padres.com/tickets.
Along with the game, ballpark celebrations are in order throughout the entire “Full Opening Day” weekend, the team announced.
The festivities will include a June 17 ceremony with a presentation of the American flag with more than 250 active-duty military members, a military flyover, on-field lineup introductions and a post-game fireworks show.
Other activities and promotions scheduled throughout the four-game weekend series include:
- On June 18, the Padres will host the first BeerFest of the season.
- On June 19, a live band will perform pre-game in Gallagher Square and all fans in attendance will receive free Padres Aloha shirts, while supplies last.
- And on June 20, the Padres will celebrate Father’s Day with the return of KidsFest before the game in Gallagher Square, and postgame catch on the field.