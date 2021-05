Continuing his explorations of eroded classical sculpture, daniel arsham announces his first NFT artwork. the artist and architect is widely known for integrating plaster and crystals to suggest an ancient archaeological artifact combined with contemporary motifs. this latest work, dubbed ‘eroding and reforming bust of rome (one year),’ marks an extension of his traditional studio practice, now as an evolving, time-based digital artwork. daniel teamed with studio six n. five who worked tirelessly to help him curate the surreal digital environment. the artist notes on instagram: ‘I tried to create a feeling that this is a real place, and you have the sense that someone has just left the room.’ the non-fungible token is slated to drop on nifty gateway this saturday.