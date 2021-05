COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The attorney for a man accused of taking part in a robbery that killed someone in 2017 wants a judge to give him the chance to post bond. Stephen Wyse, the attorney for 28-year-old Jeffrey McWilliams, asked Judge Jeff Harris to set a $50,000 cash or surety bond in the case. Such a bond would allow McWilliams to pay 10 percent of it to be released from jail, as well as face several conditions to remain out of custody. McWilliams is currently held in the Boone County Jail without bond. A hearing is set for Friday at 9 a.m.