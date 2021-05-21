newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Former FBI employee indicted for allegedly taking classified documents home

By Catherine Park
fox5ny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - An employee of the Federal Investigations Bureau was indicted after allegedly taking several documents that contained classified information home and keeping them for nearly a decade, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Kendra Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, Kansas, worked as an intelligence analyst for the Kansas...

www.fox5ny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Classified Information#Criminal Prosecution#Alleged Terrorists#Criminal Justice#Fbi#The Kansas City Division#Doj#The Justice Department#African#Open Fbi Investigations#Attorney General#Unauthorized Possession#Intelligence Sources#U S National Security#Terrorist Organizations#Al Qaeda Members#Insider Threats#Terrorist Groups#Jr Assistant Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsThe Hacker News

FBI Analyst Charged With Stealing Counterterrorism and Cyber Threat Info

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) indicted an employee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for illegally removing numerous national security documents and willfully retaining them at her personal residence during a 13-year period from June 2004 to December 2017. The federal indictment charged Kendra Kingsbury, 48, with two...
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

FBI Finally Labels Congressional Baseball Shooting as Domestic Terrorism

After initially labeling it “suicide by cop,” the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has officially updated the designation of the 2017 congressional baseball practice shooting, which left GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA-01) critically wounded, to “domestic violent terrorism.”. The change comes after Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH-02) questioned FBI Director Chris...
California Stateimperialvalleynews.com

California Brothers Plead Guilty To Separate But Similar Pandemic Relief Fraud Schemes

San Francisco, California - Caesar Oskan, also known as Sezer Ozkan, and his brother Ester Ozkar, also known as Eser Ozkay, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to making false statements to a financial institution in separate schemes to defraud the federal government of pandemic relief funds, announced Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds; Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Daniels; United States Secret Service Special Agent in Charge of San Francisco Field Office James Anderson; Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair; Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration J. Russell George; Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, Western Region Special Agent in Charge Weston King; and Office of Inspector General for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection, Western Region Special Agent in Charge Scott Redington.
Congress & Courtsimperialvalleynews.com

Attorney General Announces Task Force to Combat COVID-19 Fraud

Washington, DC - U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Monday directed the establishment of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance enforcement efforts against COVID-19 related fraud. “The Department of Justice will use every...
U.S. PoliticsWRAL

How federal prosecutors are pursuing Rudy Giuliani

CNN — After being under investigation by federal prosecutors for more than two years, Rudy Giuliani got a glimpse late last month of the possible charge authorities are eyeing for him: a breach of foreign lobbying laws connected to his work in Ukraine. The potential crime, detailed on search warrants...
Immigrationtennesseestar.com

Biden Admin to Close ICE Detention Centers Where Officials Allegedly Performed Unnecessary Hysterectomies and Used Excessive Force Against Detainees

The Biden administration plans to close two Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers after allegations of medical and physical abuse against detainees, CNN reported Thursday. A doctor allegedly performed unauthorized hysterectomies and neglected other detainees at the privately operated Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, while it is alleged...
Middle EastThe Guardian

Blast at Iranian complex housing drone factory injures nine

A complex that houses a factory that makes Iranian drones has suffered a major explosion days after Israel had claimed that Iran was providing drones to Hamas in Gaza. The blast at the weekend injured at least nine workers at the petrochemical factory in Isfahan. The Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (Hesa), which produces a variety of aircraft and drones for Iranian and pro-Iranian forces, is located in the complex owned by Sepahan Nargostar Chemical Industries.
Congress & Courtsfreedom.press

Surveillance of CNN reporter underscores urgency of Justice Department ban on journalist spying

Sen. Wyden has called on the Biden admin to categorically bar the surveillance of journalists in order to root out their sources. The Trump administration's Department of Justice (DOJ) secretly obtained the phone and email records of a CNN journalist last year, the news network reported last night after receiving a notification from the DOJ. This disclosure follows similar news in just the past three weeks of a subpoena served against a trio of Washington Post reporters who had produced a story documenting Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and a subpoena served under gag order for the identity of an anonymous online critic of Trump ally Representative Devin Nunes.