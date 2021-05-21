Former FBI employee indicted for allegedly taking classified documents home

San Francisco, California - Caesar Oskan, also known as Sezer Ozkan, and his brother Ester Ozkar, also known as Eser Ozkay, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to making false statements to a financial institution in separate schemes to defraud the federal government of pandemic relief funds, announced Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds; Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Daniels; United States Secret Service Special Agent in Charge of San Francisco Field Office James Anderson; Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair; Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration J. Russell George; Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, Western Region Special Agent in Charge Weston King; and Office of Inspector General for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection, Western Region Special Agent in Charge Scott Redington.