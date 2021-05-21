newsbreak-logo
Behind the scenes of Glastonbury's live-stream concert

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pyramid Stage is a skeleton, and the fields are empty - but Glastonbury will go ahead on Saturday night, with a one-off live-stream concert. Coldplay, Jorja Smith, George Ezra and Kano are all set to play in the five-hour event, which organisers say will "help to secure the festival's return in 2022" after two years of Covid-enforced cancellations.

WorldBBC

Brit Awards: Stars descend on London for in-person awards

The 2021 Brit Awards will take place on Tuesday night, in front of a live audience at London's O2 arena. Coldplay will open the show with a live performance from a pontoon on the River Thames. Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Headie One will play inside the venue. About 4,000...
FestivalPosted by
Consequence

Glastonbury Announces Schedule for Live at Worthy Farm Livestream

Glastonbury is holding a Live at Worthy Farm Livestream event this year in lieu of an in-person festival, and today the event’s organizers detailed the schedule. Additionally, several special have been added to the fold alongside previously announced performers like Coldplay, HAIM, and Damon Albarn on Saturday, May 22nd. The...
Musicra.co

Glastonbury Festival adds Róisín Murphy to ticketed livestream event, Live At Worthy Farm

Glastonbury Festival has added more names to its ticketed livestream on May 22nd. New names for the five-hour show, dubbed Live At Worthy Farm, include PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker and Róisín Murphy, who will perform alongside Honey Dijon. These acts, plus the likes of Kano and Kurupt FM, will be streamed from various locations across the farm from 7 PM BST. All the artists waived their fees for the event. Punters can tune in from their own homes for £20 or visit a number of participating cinemas across the UK. Find out more info here. The money raised will go towards the festival proper, which lost £5million following last year's cancellation, the Guardian reports. Glastonbury was later awarded £900,000 by Arts Council England. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Paul Dugdale, Live At Worthy Farm is the first in a series of alternative events scheduled at the iconic site this year. Worthy Farm will operate as a family campsite, while Emily Eavis has applied for a license to host a two-day festival in September, the details of which are still TBC. Watch a trailer for Live At Worthy Farm, and check out the timetable.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Glastonbury reveal full Live at Worthy Farm livestream line-up including mystery special guest

The full line-up for Glastonbury Festival's Live at Worthy Farm livestream has been revealed. Taking place on Saturday May 22 - with encore screenings on Sunday May 23 - the line-up features live performances some of music's biggest names. The likes of Coldplay and HAIM were already confirmed, with new names added today (May 12) including George Ezra and Roisin Murphy.
Musicloudersound.com

Karnivool's live stream of Sound Awake reviewed

There’s a telling moment during All I Know where we watch Karnivool singer Ian Kenny crooning and writhing to the music, looking out into an empty amphitheatre. Perth’s Heath Ledger Theatre can normally hold over 500 people but tonight each and every seat remains vacant. For the seminal Australian progressive rock quintet, celebrating Sound Awake’s tenth anniversary has, like most things over the past 12 months, succumbed to a series of frustrating delays. So it’s come to this. But this is no mere live stream and the band have pulled out all the stops to make sure one of the best modern progressive albums gets a fitting birthday party.
MusicPosted by
Cleveland.com

Twenty One Pilots tops this week’s streaming concerts

Twenty One Pilots is back and celebrating that return -- and a new album, “Scaled and Icy” -- with “Twenty One Pilots -- Livestream Experience,” a virtual concert at 8 p.m. Friday, May 21. The Columbus duo is promising “a catalog spanning setlist” along with the debut of material from the new album, recorded at frontman Tyler Joseph’s home studio and with drummer Josh Dun adding his parts from across the country. Tickets via live.twentyonepilots.com.
MusicPosted by
Tyla

Glastonbury Is Throwing A One-Day Festival In September

Glastonbury fans, all is not lost. A licence for a one-day music event at the festival site in September has been approved - which means we could be getting a taste of Glastonbury after all. The licence for the one-day event - called Equinox - has been approved by Mendip...
Musictechadvisor.com

How to watch Glastonbury 2021

Whilst we can’t physically visit Worthy Farm this year for obvious reasons, Glastonbury 2021 is still going ahead – it's just going to look a bit different this year. The good news is that you will be able to tune into some of the most popular bands and artists right from the comfort of your own home thanks to the (hopefully) one-off ticketed Live at Worthy Farm livestream.
Musicledburyreporter.co.uk

Director of Worthy Farm event hoping to create ‘Glastonbury adventure’

The director of Glastonbury’s upcoming online music event has said he hopes it will “capture a bit of that Glastonbury spirit of the unknown”. Grammy-nominated Paul Dugdale – who has worked on projects with Adele, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Sir Paul McCartney and more – was speaking ahead of acts including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and Wolf Alice taking part in the livestreamed event titled Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm.
MoviesNME

Watch exciting new trailer for Glastonbury’s ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ virtual festival

A teaser of what to expect from Glastonbury Festival‘s ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ livestreamed event has dropped. In the trailer we see short snippets of Wolf Alice, HAIM, Kano, Jorja Smith, IDLES and Michael Kiwanuka rehearsing their sets, which will be broadcast live at different times from 7pm BST onwards to ticketholders this Saturday (May 22). Repeat showings of Saturday’s recordings will be shown on Sunday (May 23) at 2pm BST and 7pm BST.
Coronavirusmixmag.net

License approved for Glastonbury's 50,000-person event at Worthy Farm

The organisers of Glastonbury have been granted a licence for a live music event at Worthy Farm, with permission to host over 50,000 festival goers. Glastonbury revealed the name ‘Equinox’ to NME, and now have pencilled in September as the date this event will take place. The festival usually runs...
MusicSFGate

Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood Form New Project the Smile

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have formed a new project called the Smile along with drummer Tom Skinner and longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich. Yorke announced the new band Saturday morning, hours before the group was set to make their debut and perform new music during the Glastonbury Festival Presents Live at Worthy Farm livestream, a five-hour event that will also feature performances by Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim and more. The Smile is scheduled to perform at 11:05 pm U.K. time.