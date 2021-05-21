newsbreak-logo
Las Vegas, NV

Absolute Dental & Orthodontics Opens New Practice In Southern Nevada

nevadabusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Absolute Dental Group LLC (“Absolute Dental”) announced that it has opened its newest dental practice in Nevada. The practice, located at the intersection of Rainbow and Flamingo in Las Vegas, NV, was previously a dental office for 15 years and has been completely remodeled with the latest dental technology. “This newest supported dental practice continues to underscore Absolute’s commitment to making patient care more accessible in Southern Nevada. We’re excited for this new growth chapter and expect this practice to be followed by a series of additional practices to be opened this year.”, said David Drzewiecki, CEO of Absolute Dental Group LLC.

