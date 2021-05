Not only did GCU’s oral presentations take the top spots, but Karson Rush-Briones received the W.W. Norton Award in the category of Undergraduate Poster Presentations. “The students did an outstanding job with their research projects, as well as with the preparation and delivery of oral presentations,” said Dr. Galyna Kufryk, a biological sciences professor in the College of Science, Engineering and Technology. She is a faculty advisor to many of the Research and Design Program student researchers, some of whom are also members of a new club, the GCU student chapter of the American Society for Microbiology.