The new LEVIA Cannabis-Infused Social Seltzer drinks are a premium range of refreshments that will offer consumers with an alternative way to incorporate cannabis into their lifestyle. The drinks come in three varieties including Achieve, Celebrate and Dream, which are each focused on delivering a premium flavor with a functional experience to boot. The drinks each come in 12-ounce servings with 5mg of THC in the mix with zero sugar and zero calories to boot.