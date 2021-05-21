7 Things to Do When You Apologize, Because There's Is More to It Than Saying 'I'm Sorry'
You’re stressed. You’re angry. Your nerves are shot. You can feel your blood boiling. But instead of stepping back and away (and cooling down), you blow up or speak up. You say something you don’t mean. No worries—it happens. From pandemic-related stressors and work concerns to domestic disputes and parental problems, there have probably been instances where you weren’t your best self. That’s where a really good apology comes in.parade.com