7 Things to Do When You Apologize, Because There's Is More to It Than Saying 'I'm Sorry'

It was a bright, unseasonably warm April day when I found out that my dear friend Sushi had passed away. Aged 36, she had battled with an eating disorder for more than two decades. Yet I was completely unprepared for the news of her death, which came as a terrible shock. I spent the rest of that day in bed, feeling like I had been hit by a truck. I cried for hours until my entire body felt numb, then I passed out from utter exhaustion and then cried some more. My body ached for days, wracked by the realisation that the world had, in the blink of an eye, become a much worse place. I cancelled all plans, barely able to walk from my bedroom to the bathroom without breaking down in sobs.