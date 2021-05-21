newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Returnal guide: Overload

By Jason Venter
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Returnal, overload refers to a procedure you follow to immediately refill your equipped gun’s ammunition without waiting through a potentially lengthy cooling period. As Selene explores the planet Atropos, she frequently encounters enemies she must eliminate. Unless she relies heavily on melee strikes, which work beautifully on turrets and shielded foes, projectile weapons are likely to serve as her favorite offensive measure. Guns carry limitless ammunition, but they overheat quickly if too many shots are discharged in rapid succession.

