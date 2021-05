Reaching Vladimir Putin by phone, or getting a missed call from him are both extremely unlikely to happen. "Are you kidding me? Vladimir Putin tried to call me and you didn't put him through? What the hell were you thinking?" U.S. President Donald Trump scolded his then-National Security Advisor, Michal Flynn. All of this took place during a meeting with the British Prime Minister - Trump's first official meeting with a foreign leader, according to journalist Peter Bergen, the author of 'Trump and His General: The Cost of Chaos'.