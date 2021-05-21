newsbreak-logo
Brooklyn, NY

St. Francis College takes 250K sf at new DoBro building

By TRD Staff
therealdeal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Francis College has inked a lease with Tishman Speyer for 255,000 square feet at the Wheeler, the 10-story glass addition above the landmarked Macy’s building in Downtown Brooklyn. The 30-year deal partially replaces the long-term lease that the private Whittle School and Studios signed in early 2020, to occupy...

