Returnal guide: Datacubes

Rogues are a classic adventuring archetype. Stealthy and skilled, they can be fun to play; this handy guide will help you get started with a rogue. If you break down D&D’s adventuring archetypes to their most basic elements, you’ll come away with three main archetypes: Fighter, Magic User, and Thief. Funnily enough, that’s not too far from how it was in the Original D&D, with Fighting-Man, Magic-User, and Cleric–but Clerics are more like Fighter/Mages (who use divine magic, but magic nonetheless). Thieves weren’t added until the first Greyhawk expansion, and when they were added, they were all about doing things in the dungeon.