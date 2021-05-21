Returnal guide: Malfunctions
In Returnal, a malfunction is a negative status ailment inflicted when Selene interacts with malignant items, chests, and so forth. Items and points of interest with malignancy generate a smoky purple haze. Nearing them prompts a warning overlay that displays the approximate likelihood that a malfunction will result. You can spend ether to purify the relevant target and eliminate that threat. However, as ether is relatively uncommon, you may prefer to simply risk the malfunction.