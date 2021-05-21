Returnal guide: Malfunctions

Greetings, Guardians! Hope everything’s going great. Xur is hanging out at the Tower Hangar this weekend. Read on to see if he’s brought the goods. AAn old favorite from D1, the Monte Carlo has arrived to help you lay the smackdown on your enemies. Literally. If you like punching stuff half as much as I do, you’re in luck; this Exotic Auto Rifle comes with the Monte Carlo Method Exotic perk, lowering melee ability cooldown with successful shots. Even better? The Method gives Monte Carlo kills a chance to fully reset your melee ability. After spraying or punching your way to a kill, the Markov Chain perk gives the Monte Carlo a damage buff, plus some ammo on melee kills.