Video Games

Returnal guide: Malfunctions

By Jason Venter
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Returnal, a malfunction is a negative status ailment inflicted when Selene interacts with malignant items, chests, and so forth. Items and points of interest with malignancy generate a smoky purple haze. Nearing them prompts a warning overlay that displays the approximate likelihood that a malfunction will result. You can spend ether to purify the relevant target and eliminate that threat. However, as ether is relatively uncommon, you may prefer to simply risk the malfunction.

How-To Guides

This section of IGN's Mass Effect 2 wiki guide houses a collection of How-To Guides, which explain how to accomplish complex, important, and otherwise noteworthy portions of the game. This includes how to save everyone in the Suicide Mission, or to kill everyone in the Suicide Mission and live.
Warframe Void Storm Guide

Hi! I'm a Journalism student writing gaming stories with the Hacker Noon Blogging Fellowship!. Just released with Update 30, Call of the Tempestarii, Warframe’s Void Storms offer a new way for you to open your sweet, sweet relics for those primes and ducats. This new game mode lets you take your relics into new mission types that mix the usual Void Fissures with Railjack’s Empyrean missions. Getting dropped into one of these can be overwhelming because so much will be going on and with much of it going unexplained.
Mass Effect Wiki Guide

Mass Effect is a science fiction shooter RPG set in 2186, casting you as Commander Shepard, the first Human Spectre in the galaxy. Throughout the game, you'll need to recruit members to your cause and track down Saren, a rogue Spectre with an anti-human agenda and an army of lethal machines known as the Geth.
Destiny 2: Vault of Glass — Templar boss guide

The Templar battle might’ve been preceded by a couple of encounters that gave you a quick glance at the mechanics, but it’s now time to fight the boss itself. The encounter has important concepts such as detainment, teleports, and extra mobs that can make it a brutal affair. In any case, here’s our guide to help you with the Templar boss fight in Destiny 2‘s Vault of Glass raid.
Miitopia Armor and Weapons Guide

In Militopia there are certain weapons and armor for every class there is in the game. They help increase different stats and party members can request weapons and armor from you. In this Miitopia Armor and Weapons Guide, we’ll be showing you how you can get your hands on some fresh new equipment.
Returnal guide: Astronaut figurine artifact

In Returnal, the astronaut is a noteworthy artifact you should collect at every opportunity. For the beginner or intermediate player, it is arguably the single most important artifact in the game. Before the astronaut will appear for purchase at terminals or on certain pedestals throughout the biomes, you must unlock...
Subnautica: Below Zero walkthrough: What to fabricate first guide

Subnautica: Below Zero doesn’t give you much (any) help or direction as it drops you into a freezing alien ocean. It’s confusing and hard to decide what to do first. We’ve been through that a couple times now, and we’re here to help you get started. Your first hour or so isn’t going to involve much exploration or even survival. Instead, we’ll be getting better equipped to make exploration and survival that much easier when you take your next steps … er, swims?
A comprehensive guide to fuzz testing

Security testing is one of the most vital steps to ensuring that your software is ready for its official release, whether for business purposes or commercial use. It allows you to detect any vulnerabilities your software may have and develop a countermeasure for them if a hacker takes advantage of such a flaw.
Romance Options and Guides

This page of IGN's Mass Effect: Legendary Edition wiki guide is all about the Romance options available in the game, in particular detailing how exactly you can initiate, develop and Lock In a Romance with a specific character. Use the graph below to determine who your options are and use...
Ending Explained – Returnal Wiki Guide

At the bottom of the ocean, Selene finds the “entity” that continues to resurrect her after each death. The screen cuts to black, and then we see a car traveling through a dark forest at night. A child in the backseat of the car holds Octo, the plushie squid that...
Mirror Guide

Dayton, Ohio’s Keith Rankin released his first tape as Giant Claw in 2010, a pivotal time in the sound of the Midwest experimental underground. Noise stalwarts like Wolf Eyes, Hive Mind, Skin Graft, and Kevin Drumm had dominated the previous decade with their countless experiments in disquiet. Yet, by the end of the aughts, fellow Ohioans Emeralds began releasing gorgeous, kosmische-informed improvisations on labels like Aaron Dilloway’s Hanson, breaking open the scene’s stylistic barriers and laying the groundwork for Giant Claw’s first releases. Around the time Rankin released those unassuming synthesizer-based cassettes, he also co-founded the label Orange Milk, which subverted the identity of the region and built a global network of boundary-shattering musicians. Emerging from a critical moment in a scene’s evolution, Rankin and his cohorts challenge genre conformity by juxtaposing dislocated sounds in ways that reflect the internet’s most dissociative aspects.
Xur Location and Inventory | 5/21 – 5/24/2021

Greetings, Guardians! Hope everything’s going great. Xur is hanging out at the Tower Hangar this weekend. Read on to see if he’s brought the goods. AAn old favorite from D1, the Monte Carlo has arrived to help you lay the smackdown on your enemies. Literally. If you like punching stuff half as much as I do, you’re in luck; this Exotic Auto Rifle comes with the Monte Carlo Method Exotic perk, lowering melee ability cooldown with successful shots. Even better? The Method gives Monte Carlo kills a chance to fully reset your melee ability. After spraying or punching your way to a kill, the Markov Chain perk gives the Monte Carlo a damage buff, plus some ammo on melee kills.
Genshin Impact Guides: Your Guide to Windtrace Event

Following the start of the new Archon Quest and the Energy Amplifier Initiation event, comes the next limited-time event arriving in Version 1.5: Mondstadt’s Windtrace event. Hence, we made the Windtrace Guide to help players win in this event. The game of Windtrace is reminiscent of one of the histories...
Biomutant: All Trophies and Achievements Guide

Biomutant is a role-playing game from Experiment 101 that puts you in the shoes of a Feline hero. Here’s how you can unlock all its trophies and achievements. Biomutant will be available on both the last-generation and the current-generation consoles. It was originally announced a few years ago but the game faced a delay. It is finally coming out later in May. As the launch draws closer, we have a list of all the trophies and achievements that will be available in the game. You can also find out their unlock requirements.
Resident Evil Village Guide: Free Early Shotgun

Tougher enemies are always a pain to deal with. At the beginning segments of Resident Evil Village, you just won’t have enough firepower to properly take down monsters closing in…at least until you get the free early shotgun you can easily miss. So pay attention to your surroundings, because there are weapons out there that are lying around that you may be walking past by.