newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Getting Answers: Medical Expert weighs in on upcoming mask mandate lift

By Vaccine Authority
westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill people who are not fully vaccinated keep their masks on? If not, what risk could this pose? Western Mass News is getting answers from a medical expert.

www.westernmassnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Western Mass News#Medical#Answers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthgoodhousekeeping.com

Is It Safe to Not Wear Masks Anymore? Why Experts’ Answers May Surprise You

New federal health guidelines allow vaccinated individuals to skip masks in most public outdoor and indoor spaces, but some experts believe doing so may lead to increased COVID-19 spread. Vaccinated individuals may unknowingly become infected with SARS-CoV-2 and easily pass the virus onto unvaccinated family, friends and members of the...
Public Healthasafenashville.org

MPHD to Lift Mask Mandate

The Board Chair and the Director of Health, and Metro Public Health Department epidemiologists met following this afternoon’s Board meeting to further evaluate the new recommendations regarding mask usage that were issued by the CDC just prior to the Board of Health meeting. After reviewing further, a decision was to end the Public Health indoor mask order. We expect the order to expire on Friday, May 14. The MPHD continues to strongly recommend wearing masks for those who are unvaccinated when in crowds, indoors, and when unable to socially distance, as also recommended by the CDC. Each individual business retains the right to set their own restrictions regarding the use of masks.
PharmaceuticalsWMUR.com

Can someone who never received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose become fully vaccinated?

QUESTION: "My son-in-law received his first Pfizer shot in January, but never got his second. Can he still become fully vaccinated?" - Susan. ANSWER: "If for whatever reason you have not received your second dose of vaccine and it was due many weeks or even months ago, you can still go ahead and get that second dose of vaccine at any time. We do recommend you do that so you can have maximal protection that the vaccine affords."
Public HealthNaturalNews

Doctor mocks vaccine skeptics, then DIES after covid vaccine, as media scrubs wrongful death case

(Natural News) A 48-year-old Ohio doctor unexpectedly died on April 27, 2021. There was no official story on the cause of his death, only a satirical obituary that was written in the first person. The news of his death made waves around the world. Various media outlets from MSN to Fox News praised his self-written obituary and extraordinary life as a doctor. The news of his passing was featured in news outlets ranging from Australia to the United Kingdom. Dr. Thomas Flanigan was a loving husband and father. He was also a middle-aged plastic surgeon who often used satire to communicate his views on medical topics. He was very public about his views on vaccines, and even used Facebook to mock vaccine skeptics.
Pharmaceuticalsbesthealthmag.ca

7 Totally Normal Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects to Be Ready For

The Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in Canada were developed in record time, leading some people to surmise that they carry significant risks. This is not true. No steps were skipped and tens of thousands of people safely made it through clinical trials. We should be even more reassured now. More than a billion doses have been given worldwide.
ScienceUS News and World Report

Fetal Exposure to Ultra-Fine Air Pollution Could Raise Asthma Risks

FRIDAY, May 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to a certain type of air pollution while pregnant may up the odds that your child will develop asthma, a new study says. Children born to mothers exposed to high levels of ultra-fine particle air pollution during pregnancy have a significantly increased risk of asthma, researchers found.
Health Servicesdoctoroz.com

4 Important Tips for Navigating the Emergency Room | Rounds With Dr. E

Few things are as scary as having to go to the emergency room. Perhaps, walking down the aisle (kidding!)? In truth, the E.R. is there to either save your life or to help you feel better. The important thing is that you utilize emergency services when you need to, and not allow fear of having a bad experience dissuade you from going. Interesting fact: according to the most updated CDC website, in 2016, the mean wait time to see a medical provider was 24 minutes in less busy emergency rooms and 48 minutes in the busier ones. Expectedly, people with more concerning symptoms such as chest pain are seen quicker than those with the complaint of a stubbed toe (I really did think I had broken it).
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Newly Described Antibodies with “Special Shape” Could Unlock Vaccine Strategies for HIV, COVID

Researchers at Duke Human Vaccine Institute (DHVI) have identified a new type of anti-glycan antibody (Ab) that binds to a patch of the chain-like sugars on the outer shell of HIV, effectively neutralizing the virus. The newly identified antibodies, which the team found in both macaques and humans, could lead to development of a novel vaccine strategy that might potentially be used against SARS-CoV-2 and fungal pathogens.