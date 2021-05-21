newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Returnal guide: Parasites

By Jason Venter
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Returnal, parasites are temporary upgrades that take the form of sentient beings. When you attach one to your suit, it provides both a positive and negative effect until you remove it or die. As with weapons and most other items, you can examine a parasite before you acquire and...

www.polygon.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Returnal#Parasites#Guide#Sentient Beings#Purple Acid Bubbles#Mind#Artifacts#Bonus Rooms#Weapons#Yellow Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
WildlifeElkhart Truth

Parasites, the most misunderstood biological control

Parasites are one of the 3 Ps of biological control: predators, parasites and pathogens. Parasites are creatures that feed on other animals, while they are alive, which serves as the storyline for many a horror movie. It is no wonder parasites have a perception problem when it comes to how they are viewed by the public.
Video GamesIGN

How-To Guides

The first Mass Effect serves as an introduction to the universe and there are plenty of things to explore and mechanics to figure out. Use these How To guides to get a better idea of Mass Effect's morality system and more.
AnimalsBloodhorse.com

June 2021 - Parasite Control: Parasites

Parasite Control — Experts now recommend fecal egg counts to guide deworming. RESEARCHERS AND veterinarians have long worried about the risk of overreliance on dewormers for horses, and more of their warnings have come true in the past year. Download this week's Health Zone to continue reading.
Video Gamestrendswide.com

Ending Explained – Returnal Wiki Guide

At the bottom of the ocean, Selene finds the “entity” that continues to resurrect her after each death. The screen cuts to black, and then we see a car traveling through a dark forest at night. A child in the backseat of the car holds Octo, the plushie squid that...
Video GamesPolygon

Returnal guide: How to complete biome survey trophies

Tucked into the fairly straightforward Returnal trophies list are several tasks that require a bit of exploration. While other trophies only ask that you beat certain bosses or complete easily defined goals, a few of them need you to hunt for a few key items and locations. In this Returnal...
WildlifeMontrose Daily Press

OUTDOORS: Pandora's parasite

For every human on Earth, there are 200 million insects. Current estimates on the human population this year put us at 7.9 billion. I’ll let you do the math. While some biologists refer to our time in various terms, the Age of Mammals or the Anthropocene (pointing out human dominance of the world), some would argue that we are really in an Age of Insects.
Video GamesPolygon

Returnal guide: Astronaut figurine artifact

In Returnal, the astronaut is a noteworthy artifact you should collect at every opportunity. For the beginner or intermediate player, it is arguably the single most important artifact in the game. Before the astronaut will appear for purchase at terminals or on certain pedestals throughout the biomes, you must unlock...
TV & VideosGizmodo

Open Channel: Which Monster Movie Bug Should Inherit the Earth?

Over the course of the next few weeks, billions of cicadas will emerge from the ground to swarm across chunks of the eastern U.S. to eat, mate, sing, and remind everyone what a powerful force insects can be en masse. Though there’s a certain majesty to cicada swarms whenever they burst out of the earth, they can also be quite alarming, particularly once you get a sense of just how large the insect mobs are.
Dayton, OHPosted by
Pitchfork

Mirror Guide

Dayton, Ohio’s Keith Rankin released his first tape as Giant Claw in 2010, a pivotal time in the sound of the Midwest experimental underground. Noise stalwarts like Wolf Eyes, Hive Mind, Skin Graft, and Kevin Drumm had dominated the previous decade with their countless experiments in disquiet. Yet, by the end of the aughts, fellow Ohioans Emeralds began releasing gorgeous, kosmische-informed improvisations on labels like Aaron Dilloway’s Hanson, breaking open the scene’s stylistic barriers and laying the groundwork for Giant Claw’s first releases. Around the time Rankin released those unassuming synthesizer-based cassettes, he also co-founded the label Orange Milk, which subverted the identity of the region and built a global network of boundary-shattering musicians. Emerging from a critical moment in a scene’s evolution, Rankin and his cohorts challenge genre conformity by juxtaposing dislocated sounds in ways that reflect the internet’s most dissociative aspects.
PetsThe Dogington Post

A Complete Guide To Muzzle Training

Many people associate a dog muzzle with an aggressive dog and think that the only reason to use one is to prevent the animal from causing harm to people, but there are many other reasons for them. While they are used for training and behavioral challenges, they are excellent for a range of purposes.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact Guides: Your Guide to Windtrace Event

Following the start of the new Archon Quest and the Energy Amplifier Initiation event, comes the next limited-time event arriving in Version 1.5: Mondstadt’s Windtrace event. Hence, we made the Windtrace Guide to help players win in this event. The game of Windtrace is reminiscent of one of the histories...
WildlifeNature.com

Ultra small parasitic bacterium with lytic ability

Most domestic and industrial wastewater is treated using the activated sludge process, whose microbial community is organized as flocs. Importantly, instead of discarding all the subsequent biomass produced, as was a feature of most of the earlier treatment methods, this ‘sludge’ is harvested and recycled back into the system, thus selecting the best suited populations to treat raw sewage, ensuring rapid treatment times [1].
Video Gamesdexerto.com

The Ultimate Overwatch Genji guide

The quick-witted damage hero Genji is a blast to roam around any Overwatch map. But only the best players are able to make an impact with Genji, and mastering this character can be a challenge!. If you are looking to try your hand at some new challenging heroes, then look...