Mass Effect Legendary Edition changes a lot of things in the massively popular series, and choosing the difficulty option that fits best your playstyle to experience it all, is a must. The major focus in this revamp/ remake was the visuals and quality of life changes. However, a lot of tweaks were made to the AI and the fundamentals of the game as well, ending up to a different way your enemies will deal with you and your squad. As such, even if you are a veteran player of the Mass Effect series, you may think twice turning that difficulty on to the highest possible. Whatever the case may be, below you will find everything you need to choose your preferred difficulty in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.