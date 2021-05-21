Riverwalk Café and Centennial Beach to Open May 29

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNaperville Park District is preparing to open Centennial Beach and the Riverwalk Café on Saturday, May 29, after being closed for 2020 due to the pandemic. Centennial Beach will begin daily summer hours on May 29 and the Café will open with weekend-only hours until June 12, when daily summer hours begin.

