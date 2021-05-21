Riverwalk Café and Centennial Beach to Open May 29

Custom built Meullner home in award winning Naperville. This one of kind Italian inspired home with every state-of-the-art luxury amenity offers complete privacy. Magnificent in design and construction this estate will allow you to appreciate the finer things in life. Built for entertaining, yet scaled for cozy evenings, the flow within and outside the home works for intimate dinners or large-scale celebrations. With 14,668 square feet of quality details this home features 7 bedrooms (all ensuite), 9 bathrooms, 12 fireplaces, 2 fire pits, an outdoor kitchen, 4 car garage, elevator, 5 verandas, a trattoria, hearth room, Caterer's kitchen & so much more! Smart Home Automation Thru-out! The entire property is fenced with an electronic gate on 2.5 acres with illuminated pathways. Enjoy your in-ground pool and hot tub while listening to music from the whole house S.S. with oversized outdoor speakers. Each room features something special whether it be custom wood designs, custom paintings, beautiful chandeliers or radiant heated floors. A real gem!