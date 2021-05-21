Elk City Buys Former Soccer Complex

May 21, 2021 - St. Pete's LLC has formally withdrawn plans to build a sports complex and apartments at 1501 72nd St. N. The company is considering other options that would be allowed under existing zoning and future land use map categories, according to a May 19 update on the city of St. Petersburg's website. Les Porter, president of Porter Development, which wanted to develop the project, told the St. Pete Catalyst Friday morning that he plans to buy the property and then reassess development options. "After spending two years of due diligence on this property, we are confident in the quality of the real estate we are purchasing," Porter said. The site formerly was occupied by Raytheon, an aerospace and defense firm that has been cleaning up groundwater contamination on site. The St. Petersburg City Council voted in February to back the project, despite fierce opposition from some neighbors. Forward Pinellas, a countywide land use and transportation planning agency, voted in March against recommending approval of the plan to the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners.