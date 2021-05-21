newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Elk City Buys Former Soccer Complex

kecofm.com
 1 day ago

During the latest meeting of the Elk City Commission, the city leaders approved the purchase of a land in city limits that came at a pretty reasonable price. By a unanimous vote, the Commission approved to purchase the property located on South Washington, better known as the old Peeler Soccer Park, in the amount of $50,000.

www.kecofm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#The Elk City Commission#City Property#South Washington#City Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Politics
Related
Russellville, ARCourier News

Council discusses Schoolhouse Trail

The Russellville City Council discussed and approved a resolution accepting a bid for the Schoolhouse Trails project, Phase 1, during its regular meeting Thursday night. Alderman Eric Westcott pointed out a grant totaling $330,740 had been received for the first phase of the project. Thank you for reading!. Please log...
Lake View, IA1380kcim.com

Lake View City Council Approves Development Agreement With Urbandale Company For Former Salvage Yard Property

The Lake View City Council is putting its support behind a housing developer’s proposal to repurpose a former salvage lot in the community. Earlier this year, city officials put out a request for proposals for Outlot 20, previously the site of the Rardin Salvage Yard. Administrator, Scott Peterson, says they received one proposal from the Affordable Housing Foundation in Urbandale.
Mckinney, TXwbap.com

City of McKinney Plans for New Municipal Community Complex

MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF)-Concept designs for the City of McKinney’s new Municipal Community Complex were presented at the City Council work session Tuesday. Architects from Lake | Flato + Parkhill showed the designs that focused on floor plans for Council Chambers and the various city departments housed in the building. The design team presented the following six guiding principles for the project:
Hamilton, OHJournal-News

Hamilton looking to buy two properties to aid retail complex project

Hamilton officials are proposing to buy two properties on North 10th Street to help a retail project on High Street. At the April 28 Hamilton City Council meeting, City Manager Joshua Smith recommended the city buy a two-story wood frame house at 12 N. 10th St. near High Street for $165,000 to help developer Mark Ayer build a retail complex with an urban feel on about 0.8 acres at the northeast corner of 10th and High streets.
Springfield, ILwnns.com

City Council Approves Legacy Pointe Sports Complex

Springfield aldermen have approved an agreement in support of a proposed new sports complex at Legacy Pointe. Aldermen debated nearly two hours over the amended agreement, which imposes new timelines and requirements on developers in exchange for a portion of new city revenues generated by the project. The vote was eight-to-three in favor… with Aldermen Shawn Gregory, Roy Williams, Jr., and Joe McMenamin in opposition. Mayor Jim Langfelder added his vote to the seven aldermen who supported the project.
Madison, INMadison Courier

City to buy former coal yard for $159,500

The City of Madison approved a resolution Tuesday to complete the purchase of eight parcels of property on the Madison riverfront for $10,000 less than the land’s appraised value. The property, located along the north and south side of the 300 block of East Vaughn Drive, is owned and/or formerly...
Hays, KSHays Daily News

City approves turf for Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex

The Hays City Commission voted unanimously Thursday to award a base bid with five alternate projects worth $1,822,106 to Mid-America Sports Construction for the installation of synthetic turf at the Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex. Turf, a stone base, drainage, and replacement panels will be added to the eight infields at the...
Politicsiebusinessdaily.com

Miramontes named city manager

Clara Miramontes has been named Perris’ city manager. A Perris employee for more than 10 years, Miramontes was named the city’s top administrator May 11 by a unanimous vote of the city council, according to a statement on the city’s website. Miramontes, who was appointed interim city manager in December,...
PoliticsHill Country Passport

City Approves Rezoning for Construction of RV Park

Retiring City Council member and Mayor Pro tem Pat Dildine was honored at her last meeting with the City Council. Pictured are: (back row, left to right) Council member Shelton Coleman; Council member Clayton Young, Teresa Babb. Front row, left to right: Mayor Rhonda Stell, Pat Dildine, Council member Gayla Guthrie.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

City Council hears plans for potential events center, hotel complex

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne City Council members met Friday with two companies to discuss the potential development of an events center and hotel complex in Cheyenne. The proposal, presented by investment firm ERES Capital and 307 Land Development, would put the complex on a 39-acre piece of city-owned land located off of Windmill Road behind Menard’s. The companies proposed leasing that land from the city, which would require a public-private partnership.
Real Estatestpetecatalyst.com

Developer will buy Tyrone property slated for sports complex, reassess potential use

May 21, 2021 - St. Pete's LLC has formally withdrawn plans to build a sports complex and apartments at 1501 72nd St. N. The company is considering other options that would be allowed under existing zoning and future land use map categories, according to a May 19 update on the city of St. Petersburg's website. Les Porter, president of Porter Development, which wanted to develop the project, told the St. Pete Catalyst Friday morning that he plans to buy the property and then reassess development options. "After spending two years of due diligence on this property, we are confident in the quality of the real estate we are purchasing," Porter said. The site formerly was occupied by Raytheon, an aerospace and defense firm that has been cleaning up groundwater contamination on site. The St. Petersburg City Council voted in February to back the project, despite fierce opposition from some neighbors. Forward Pinellas, a countywide land use and transportation planning agency, voted in March against recommending approval of the plan to the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners.
Income Taxkecofm.com

Elk City Commission to Consider Sales Tax Resolution

The Elk City Commission is scheduled to meet in regular session Wednesday afternoon. It is expected that the Commission will receive the latest sales tax numbers for the city, which could see a boost as indicated last month by City Treasurer Jennifer Rainey due recent activity at the baseball / softball complex – along with pandemic restrictions easing in the area.
Clayton, GAsky963.com

Watch out for Demolition at Clayton City Hall Complex

Residents are being cautioned to watch out for demolition at the Clayton City Hall complex. Demolition has begun on the old Clayton Elementary School portion of the complex. Visitors are asked not to park near the site as the entrance to the Clayton Police Department is being redesigned. The City of Clayton will keep residents posted on the progress of the demolition.