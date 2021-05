ORANGE, Calif. (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. Roth Staffing Companies has been named one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.