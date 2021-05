As we work through the month May, I want to give a couple of updates from the last few weeks. My priority bill, LB 644, has advanced from the first and second round of debate and will be heading to final reading soon. This bill was designed to help give the taxpayer clear and concise information in the form of a postcard about where their property taxes are coming from, who is taxing them specifically, and where a hearing will take place to voice their opinion. After being passed on final reading, it will go to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. It has been a long haul with my outstanding staff. We worked with several other senators and numerous interested parties to add amendments, making LB 644 a bill we could all agree on.