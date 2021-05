The Tam High baseball team clinched the unofficial MCAL Title on Thursday, beating Redwood 5-1 to win the season series against the league’s No. 2 team. Alex Dargan struck out six and allowed five hits and a run in six innings of work. Tucker Bougie hit his fourth home run of the season and struck out the side in the seventh to help Tam move to 16-1 on the year. Dargan, Matteo Bellisimo and Henry Basnight all drove in runs for the Red-tailed Hawks.