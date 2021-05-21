Brewers ship pair of relievers to Rays for shortstop Willy Adames, pitcher Trevor Richards

I thought I would try my hand at what OOTP thought of our current team and to see what I could do with it. I am playing as the GM and not manager, simulating all games. I tried to start with 'today' but ended up being May 5 with the Brewers having a 15-10 record at the end of April, there's some issue with the in-progress game setup there. I'm also playing in commissioner mode so I can see all the ratings, but I'm only going to make moves that the other teams are ok with. They've tightened up he AI on trades so It's very difficult to get an advantage in trades.