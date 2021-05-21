newsbreak-logo
Jordan, MN

Obituary for Roger R. Ackerman

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger R. Ackerman, age 74, of Jordan, passed away from Melanoma Cancer at his home on Saturday, May 15 with family by his side. Roger was born in Sedalia, MO on April 24, 1947 to parents, Clyde Ackerman and Zulla Miller Ackerman. While in grade school his parents moved to Tulsa, OK for a short time and then to the Sioux Falls, SD area where he attended various grade schools. He was baptized and confirmed in the Presbyterian faith. He also loved driving soap box derby cars and competed in some events. He attended Baltic High School and graduated in 1965. In high school he participated in football and track. He loved track and won the State B tournament for quarter mile champion.

