Josie Quesenberry jacked two home runs and Emma Leath threw a two-hitter May 5 as Carroll County’s softball team defeated Galax 12-1 in five innings at Galax. Quesenberry hit a two-run homer to left field in the third inning before blasting a solo shot to dead center in the fourth. She led a Cavalier offense that banged out 14 hits as Carroll improved to 3-1. Leath gave up just two hits and a run in the complete-game victory. She struck out four while walking just one.