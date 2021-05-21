newsbreak-logo
Effingham, IL

Man admits to burglary at Eastern Illinois University building

By Dave Fopay
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON — A man was placed on probation when he admitted stealing a book bag from a building at Eastern Illinois University. Daniel M. Langham, 19, of Effingham, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge in connection with the Dec. 17 incident. The charge accused Langham of entering the university's Lantz...

jg-tc.com
