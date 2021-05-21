newsbreak-logo
Trump Sued For $22Mil By Civil Right Group Over Use Of "China Virus"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on June 15th, California is releasing mandates set in place due to the COVID-19 quarantine. Both masks and social distancing will no longer be required, and we're seeing several other states following suit just in time for the summer shenanigans. The "end" of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions to breathe a sigh of relief, but former President Donald Trump may not be one of them because he has a new set of legal problems with a Chinese American civil rights group.

