Trump Sued For $22Mil By Civil Right Group Over Use Of "China Virus"

Starting on June 15th, California is releasing mandates set in place due to the COVID-19 quarantine. Both masks and social distancing will no longer be required, and we're seeing several other states following suit just in time for the summer shenanigans. The "end" of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions to breathe a sigh of relief, but former President Donald Trump may not be one of them because he has a new set of legal problems with a Chinese American civil rights group.