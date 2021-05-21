Patrick Mahomes Explains Why Footballs Should Be Microchipped

Tonight is the NFL Draft which means numerous players will get to live out their dreams of making it to the NFL. While all eyes were supposed to be on the prospects, it would appear as though much of the discourse has shifted over to the likes of Aaron Rodgers. It was reported this afternoon that Rodgers is no longer happy with the Packers and would actually like to go elsewhere. The San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders are all teams that are on Rodgers' wishlist and many are keeping tabs on what will happen to him tonight.