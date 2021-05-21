newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patrick Mahomes Explains Why Footballs Should Be Microchipped

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and he has a real opportunity to become of the greatest to ever step on the field. Having said that, it should be obvious to everyone that he is one of the best people to speak on what can and can't work for the game of football. There are plenty of areas where the officiating can improve, and Mahomes wants to make sure that the game is in good hands for the foreseeable future.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microchip#Footballs#American Football#Quarterback#He Got Game#Nfl Football#End Game#The Whoop Podcast#Chiefs#The Game#Touchdown#Field#Goal Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Patrick Mahomes to Get Back Right Guard for On Field Protection

If there was one thing that was proven as a kink in the chain for the very powerful Kansas City Chiefs offense during Super Bowl LV, it was the offensive line. That lead to Patrick Mahomes running for 500 and something yards just to escape the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Luckily for our East Texas NFL superstar, he will be getting back one of his best offensive linemen after he took some time off to help during the pandemic.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Aaron Rodgers News

Tonight is the NFL Draft which means numerous players will get to live out their dreams of making it to the NFL. While all eyes were supposed to be on the prospects, it would appear as though much of the discourse has shifted over to the likes of Aaron Rodgers. It was reported this afternoon that Rodgers is no longer happy with the Packers and would actually like to go elsewhere. The San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders are all teams that are on Rodgers' wishlist and many are keeping tabs on what will happen to him tonight.
NFLGear Patrol

Patrick Mahomes Seen Wearing a Crazy New Pair of Oakley Sunglasses

Last fall, professional cyclist Chris Froome was spotted rocking a pair of previously unseen Oakley sunglasses during the Vuelta a España, a 21-stage Grand Tour race that winds around the Iberian peninsula. The sleek, all-black shades bore Oakley's signature wraparound design but seemed to lack a frame entirely — and they included a unique extension of the one-piece lens over the bridge of the nose.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes wants Tyreek Hill to try out for Olympics

After DK Metcalf ran in the 100 meters on Sunday, could we see Tyreek Hill lace up his racing shoes and try to put on a show as well?. When Kansas City Chiefs standout Tyreek Hill is on the field, you might blink and then open up your eyes to see him 30 yards past a defender. Seriously, this guy has out-of-this-world speed, and he dazzles whenever he’s on the gridiron.
NFLgiants.com

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes on Giants' MNF slate

The 2021 NFL schedule is out, and the Giants will be playing three games under the national spotlight. Week 2 at Washington Football Team (Thursday Night Football) Washington's 2020 record: 7-9, NFC East first place. Series Record: Regular season: Giants lead, 104-68-4; Postseason: Tied, 1-1 The Giants last year swept...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens Schedule Breakdown 2021: The NFL’s Second Hardest Schedule

The release of the 2021 schedule signifies the start of next NFL season and the Baltimore Ravens have a complex schedule to dissect. The Ravens will play the second-toughest schedule in the NFL in 2021. Their opponents .563 winning percentage from 2020 only trails that of their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers at .574 for the hardest in the entire league. Just two of the Ravens first eight opponents finished the 2020 season above .500. However, their next nine games are a gauntlet against five different teams that made the playoffs a season ago with five divisional games mixed in.
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Top 10 games of 2021 NFL schedule: Marquee matchups feature top QB duels

The NFL draft is less than two weeks removed from its completion. The first real action won't begin for nearly four more months. And yet, it's somehow already time to look ahead to next season. On Wednesday, the NFL released its full-regular season schedule for 2021, the first year in...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

5 Thoughts: Steelers Schedule is All Challenges, But Not Unbeatable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 regular season schedule is here, and it came with some concern. Not only do the Steelers have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, but they face three MVP quarterbacks, a Rookie of the Year quarterback, and some up-and-comers every NFL team should take seriously.
NFLoutkick.com

NFL Schedule Release Says: ‘Bet on Tom Brady for MVP’

Two things have been consistently true about recent NFL MVP winners: 1) they are a QB; 2) they are a QB whose team earned a No. 1 seed in the conference. That has happened in five of the last six years. In other words, when betting on the MVP award...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Chiefs on a bye bye?

For this season I think it's fair to say the Chiefs are all-in. The Bucs are all-in too, but I get that, they are fielding a multiple Superbowl winning QB for probably the last time. But the Chiefs? Mahomes is only 25yrs old. I did a piece on the Chiefs back-loaded contracts a year ago, but now Mahomes is about to embark on his final year of his rookie deal, it was time to check things out again.
NFLChicago Sun-Times

What Bears coaches want to see from Justin Fields in his first practice

When quarterback Justin Fields walks onto the practice field Friday at Halas Hall, he’ll be taking the first step toward what the Bears hope is a transcendent NFL career. His coaches, though, will be watching the basics during all three days of the Bears’ rookie minicamp. “Show the other 10...
NFLPosted by
ArrowheadReport

Predicting Every Game on the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 Schedule

After a day filled with rumors, leaks and waiting around, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021-22 schedule has finally been released in full. The AFC champs' slate of 17 games features marquee matchups with teams such as the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. In...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes to battle Packers and (maybe) Aaron Rodgers in November

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will take on the Green Bay Packers, who may or may not be led by Aaron Rodgers, in a marquee fall matchup. NFL fans should circle Nov. 7 on their calendars. It’s when the Chiefs and Packers will face off in a potential Super Bowl sneak-peak featuring two of the game’s best quarterbacks.
NFLmetrovoicenews.com

2021 KC Chiefs schedule features a tough opening stretch

The Kansas City Chiefs 2021 schedule was released Wednesday evening, and there were a number of interesting things to take away from the schedule. Four of Kansas City’s first five games include the Cleveland Browns (Week 1), the Baltimore Ravens (Week 2), the L.A. Chargers (Week 3), and the Buffalo Bills (Week 5). The Chiefs will have their hands full early on, but Kansas City also catches a break by playing these teams before they find a rhythm. During the last two seasons, Cleveland has lost its opening game of the year by blowouts. In 2019, the Titans ran over the Browns 43-13, and in 2020, Baltimore dominated Cleveland in a 38-6 win.