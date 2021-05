So it looks like we’re all still on the wrong page here. In fact I don’t even think the powers that be are on the right book. Here’s the disclaimer for this post. What happened on the field happened as far as results and goals and we’re not here to talk about the past. The New England Revolution rightly lost in Nashville last weekend and maybe rightly tied the Philadephia Union midweek. We are not here to talk about decisions affecting games, what might have been with an early red card in Nashville or an early PK for the Union. The games are over and the results have been tallied. We’re here to make sure everyone gets to finish their respective seasons healthy and uninjured from borderline reckless and potentially dangerous actions.