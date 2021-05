Taking regular walks and playing with your dog are just a few ways to keep your pet active and physically fit. We all strive to do whatever it takes to keep ourselves healthy. This includes regular checkups, and this is equally important for our furry family members, too. An annual wellness exam is the best way for your veterinarian to perform a variety of health screenings, which can potentially show early signs of a serious illness or disease. This is also a good opportunity to get the preventative medications your pets may need, like heartworm and/or flea and tick medication. In addition, dental appointments are recommended annually to check on their teeth and remove tartar buildup and/or plaque.