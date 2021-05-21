newsbreak-logo
Honolulu, HI

More than 9,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed in Kalihi

By KITV Web Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 9,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed in Kalihi Thursday night. The Department of Environmental Services (ENV) responded to the site at 7:45 p.m. Officials say a possible broken pipe and rocks caused the overflow located at 1400 Adelaide St. The spill ended at 9:30 p.m. About 8,800 gallons entered a...

