A welterweight bout between Neil Magny and Geoff Neal takes place on the main card of the UFC Vegas 26 event taking place now (Sat, May 6, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Magny starts things off with a body kick. Magny starts to get aggressive and lands a right but Neal lands a left that catches his attention. Neal clinches Magny up against the fence. They separate and Magny goes for volume with his kicks but Neal responds with some big shots. Magny clinches Neal but is up against the fence. Magny lands some nice knees but continues to get controlled on the fence. They separate and return to striking only to return to clinching soon after. Magny reverses and goes for a takedown and has Neal’s back. Neal is on a knee as Magny lands a few knees to his back. Neal controls the wrist and finds his way to his feet to separate. However, it returns to the same visual of Magny being up against the fence. The round comes to an end.