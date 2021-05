Halloween might be five months away and horror fans might not automatically associate Disney with the brands that are gearing up for creepy celebrations, but the company confirmed that they're just as excited about the festivities as fans are, as the Disney Parks Blog unveiled all the ways they'll be getting into the spooky spirit with in-person events, virtual experiences, and how to get in the mood for Halloween with music and movie playlists. In addition to teasing ways fans can start getting ready for Halloween in their homes, Disney also revealed the upcoming Disney After Hours BOO BASH they have planned for Walt Disney World, as well as an all-new Muppets Haunted Mansion special coming to Disney+ this fall.