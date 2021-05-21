Stephen Curry, Draymond Green Finalists for 2020-21 NBA Awards
The NBA announced the three candidates for the 2020-21 season awards on Thursday, and two Warriors are in the mix for some top honors. Stephen Curry is among the finalists for Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and Draymond Green is one of three up for Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year. The other players in the mix for the awards are Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for MVP, and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons for DPOY.www.warriorscentral.com