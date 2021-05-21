The Least Popular Beyonce Song Might Surprise You

If you enjoyed 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, you probably knew as soon as you heard about Girls5eva, the latest sitcom co-executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, that you wanted to go to there—“there” in this case being Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Like the rest of the Fey/Carlock corpus, this new show, which was created by Meredith Scardino, boasts an impressive joke-per-minute ratio. But because the show centers on a late-’90s/early-’00s girl group with frequent flashes back to that period, some of those jokes may fly over the heads of anyone who didn’t spend those years parked in front of MTV. If you’re one of those people, no worries, we’re here 5 you: The following is a guide to some of the bubblegum pop–era references on Girls5eva you might have missed.