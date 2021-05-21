newsbreak-logo
Medical Examiner says dead man was not killed by cop

By Radio Pacific, Inc
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — The Medical Examiner’s Office says a man found dead inside a van last week after a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy fired at him in Spanaway killed himself. The 52-year-old died of a rifle wound to the head. Deputies were called to an intersection near an apartment...

