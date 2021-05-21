State of Hate in Wisconsin: A Panel

As of this month it has been 10 years since my first Citizen Dave blog. Since then I figure that, conservatively, I’ve written about a half-million words. And some of those words have, in fact, been conservative. If there’s any niche I try to fill in the world of Madison commentary it’s that of “unpredictable.” The last thing I want to be is a dyed-in-the-wool partisan or a rock-ribbed ideologue. Don’t get me wrong. I’d still be identified as a liberal over most of the landmass of the United States and I’d be a Marxist in Oklahoma. But in these parts, I suppose “moderate” sums it up best.