State of Hate in Wisconsin: A Panel
“In order for us to stop history from repeating itself, at some point we have to confront it.” –Percy Brown, Jr. The State of Hate is a five-part series based on a review of hundreds of pages of hate investigation police reports as well as five years’ of criminal charges in Wisconsin. Part Five is an hour-long panel with Madison-area community advocates and leaders who discuss the contextual history of hate in America–and the solutions it will take to address it.www.channel3000.com