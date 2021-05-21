newsbreak-logo
NFL

Is WFT's Offense Set for 2021? ESPN's Mike Clay Weighs In

By Chris Russell
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 3 days ago

ASHBURN -- Mike Clay of ESPN handed out his annual team-by-team projections with statistics for all key performers and grades out. Time to take a look at his computerized projections and analyze them on offense and defense.

For the Washington's offense, the rankings are found blow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBmIh_0a7WFtR500

Clay has Ryan Fitzpatrick only playing in 15-of-17 games for WFT and throwing for 4,070 with 22 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. Throw in 254 rushing yards and four scores and Washington would probably be pleased with that production overall for what many consider a high-end backup.

Taylor Heinicke was the backup that is projected to play in three games. Clay predicts he'll throw for an additional 441 yards along with a two scores and an interception. Kyle Allen projects to play a fraction amount of time.

In the run game, Antonio Gibson is predicted to play in 15 regular games and record 1,030 yards with nine touchdowns. Last year, he tallied 11 rushing scores in his first 11 games.

J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber and Lamar Miller are projected to add another 500-plus yards to get to a group total of 1,582 on the year.

If you combine the running backs and the quarterback group, Washington is over 100 yards per game rushing. Throw in 100-plus receptions and 800 yards as projected in the passing game for the running backs, you see a productive offensive foundation.

For the wide receivers, third-year pro Terry McLaurin is projected for 16 games and almost 1,300 yards, 90-plus catches and six scores. All three categories would be more than from the season before in which McLaurin proved the be the future No. 1 target in D.C.

Curtis Samuel is projected to finished with 74 catches for 875 yards and five touchdown. Adam Humphries will add 323 yards while rookie Dyami Brown will add another 321.

Tight end Logan Thomas is projected to a 67 catches off 101 targets for 706 yards and six scores.

A couple of interesting notes: Clay's projection model has Steven Sims Jr. staying around primarily as a punt and kick returner, but virtually no production as a receiver.

They also somehow have Cam Sims playing 16 games but only being targeted three times as a receiver. Second-year target Antonio Gandy-Golden will stick around all year but is only projected to catch five passes.

