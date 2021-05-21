newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Gunshot kills boy in Southern California road-rage attack

By Associated Press
Bakersfield Channel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy seated in the backseat of his mother’s car on a Southern California freeway has been shot to death by another driver in a road-rage attack. The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. Friday on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.

www.turnto23.com
View All 39 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Orange, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Shooting#The Boy#Ktla#Southern California#Ap#State Route 55#Chp#Attack#Freeway#Authorities#Fire#Calif#Vehicles#Dashboard Cameras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Cars
Related
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Los Angeles, CANBC News

One arrested in connection with wildfire raging in western Los Angeles

One man has been arrested in connection with a roaring brushfire that has vexed Southern California first responders all weekend, authorities said Monday. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas announced the arrest of a suspect in the Palisades Fire, but didn't reveal any other details such as his name or what specifically led to the apprehension.
Los Angeles, CAkion546.com

Arson suspect arrested in uncontrolled fire burning near Los Angeles

An arson suspect in custody is believed to be responsible for starting the uncontrolled Palisades Fire in Southern California that began over the weekend, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. The Palisades Fire has prompted ongoing evacuation orders and warnings in a zone about 20 miles west of downtown...
ArtsLaist.com

Morning Brief: The Palisades Fire, Tax Day, And The Art Of Kobe

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make. LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent. Good morning, L.A. It’s May 17. Wildfire season in California is quickly turning into a year-round...
Menifee, CAValley News

Punctured natural gas line prompts road closure in Menifee

A gas main was punctured at a construction site in Menifee today, prompting firefighters to shut down a road. The rupture was reported about 9:35 a.m. in the area of Calle Tomas and Newport Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said several engine crews were sent to the location and discovered that workers at a development had inadvertently struck a two-inch diameter line, causing natural gas to escape. No evacuations of surrounding residences was ordered, but crews and Menifee police officers closed Newport for a half-mile going in both directions as a precaution, according to reports from the scene. SoCal Gas technicians were summoned to make repairs, which were expected to be completed in the early afternoon hours. The gas company offers free.
Downey, CAthedowneypatriot.com

Things you didn't know about Downey: Paul Yokota

In going through some of our files of saved historical writings of former members of the Downey Historical Society, I found a treasure given to us by Paul N. Yokota. Paul died on March 17, 2008 at the age of 86. I enjoyed reading his writings again and want to...
Riverside, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Ambitious silkworm project unraveled but helped create Riverside

Lots of people with clever ideas have succeeded in the Inland Empire, but 150 years ago one group’s rather ambitious plan went nowhere. But it should be noted that this failed scheme had one rather positive bit of fallout — the creation of the city of Riverside. In the early...