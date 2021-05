Fifteen months into the pandemic, it’s painfully clear that the debate over following the COVID-19 “rules” has only made us more polarized as Americans. While maskless Florida protesters danced through the aisles of Target ― and plenty more defied social distancing guidelines by vacationing and partying ― some of us remain fiercely dedicated to wearing our face masks and following the dictates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.