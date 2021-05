WACO, Texas – On Sunday afternoon at Getterman Stadium, program history was achieved as junior second baseman Janae Jefferson picked up her 255th career hit to break the Texas career record while helping lead No. 11/14 Texas softball (38-9, 12-6 Big 12 Conference) to its third straight shutout over Baylor (27-18, 8-9 Big 12 Conference) and a series sweep, 5-0. A nine-hit Longhorns offensive attack was also powered by a pair of long balls as junior catcher Mary Iakopo hit her 15th HR of the season, to tie Shannon Rhodes for the team lead, while redshirt junior right fielder Taylor Ellsworth hit her seventh HR of 2021.