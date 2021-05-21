Medical Animation Market to Show Tremendous Growth by 2027 | INFUSE MEDIA GROUP, LLC., Hybrid Medical Animation, Ghost Productions, Inc

Animal Health Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027. The global animal health market size is anticipated to reach USD 67.56 billion by 2026 owing to the increasing number of animal health issues worldwide. Animals have always been of immense help to man either as companions or as livestock. With time, man starting adopting animals and keeping them as pets. Animals, alike humans, are susceptible to infections and diseases and require medical aid. As per a recently published report by Fortune Business insights™ titled, “Animal Health Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Drugs, Vaccines, Feed, and Diagnostics), By Animal (Livestock Animals and Companion Animals), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Animal Care & Rehabilitation Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026” the market size was USD 41.50 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.3%.