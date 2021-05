ANDOVER, MASS. – Graduate student Stephen Fleury threw seven innings of three-run ball, striking out a career-high 10 batters to guide the Merrimack College baseball program to a 7-5 non-conference win over the College of Holy Cross on Wednesday night. The triumph from Warrior Diamond in Andover, Mass. improved Merrimack’s record to 15-16 while the Crusaders fell to 9-17. Fleury’s seven frames thrown were also a single-game career best for the fifth-year righty, who won his first game of the season. Merrimack scored runs in each of the first five innings, highlighted by home runs for graduate student Joey Porricelli and senior Michael Jamele. Sophomore Justin Butera shut the door for his fourth save of the season.