Politics

Guest Lineups for the Sunday News Shows

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:. ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced. ___. CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; retired Army Lt. Gen....

Politicswtmj.com

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:. ABC's "This Week" — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced. ___. CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; retired Army Lt. Gen....
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

TV news shows

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock. CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; retired...
Energy IndustryCNN

What's happening at US gas stations

Biden says he is confident that Russian government was not involved in pipeline attack. President Biden emphasized that the US does not believe the Russian government was involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. “But we do have strong reason to believe that the criminals who did the attack are...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Ingraham: 'Pro-China, anti-Georgia' rhetoric belies Dems' 'unity' pledge

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," April 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I am Laura Ingraham. This is Ingraham Angle. And another big show for you tonight. Senator Lindsey Graham, Congressman Burgess Owens, Mollie Hemingway, Dinesh D'Souza, Lara Logan, all here. But first, well, this is a good one. Pro-China, anti-Georgia, that's the focus of tonight's Angle. Well, a lot has happened since Tuesday, when the Angle first alerted you to the importance of demanding Georgia's commonsense voter ID and election integrity law be sustained. Now, not only have major American CEOs come out to oppose this completely reasonable voter protection effort, Joe Biden's advisers, even shoved him out to make the same point.
EntertainmentLaredo Morning Times

Jim Acosta Calls Out 'Fox's Chief White Power Correspondent' Tucker Carlson

CNN Anchor Jim Acosta called out the “toxic” denial of systemic racism by Fox News hosts and Republican lawmakers alike. During a Saturday afternoon monologue, Acosta singled out Laura Ingraham, calling her an expert in telling lies, and Tucker Carlson, labeling him “Fox’s chief white power correspondent.”. Acosta played a...
Presidential ElectionMedia Matters

Fox advertisers are helping pay Mike Pompeo’s salary while he campaigns for Republicans and charts a possible 2024 campaign

Fox News employee Mike Pompeo is campaigning and raising money for Republicans while laying the groundwork for a potential 2024 presidential bid. The former secretary of state’s activity means that Fox News advertisers are helping underwrite Pompeo’s salary while he plots his political future. The network hired Pompeo last month...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden administration staffs up with CNN employees

CNN media critic Brian Stelter repeatedly blasted the former Trump administration for using conservative-leaning Fox News as its personnel pipeline into the White House. Perhaps he should take a look inward. The Biden administration announced Susan Hennessey, a CNN analyst and Russiagate hoax peddler, would be joining its national security...
Fox News

Fox News Sunday - Sunday, May 23

Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Veterans Group Hits Josh Hawley With A Damning New Nickname

Sen. Josh Hawley has a blistering new moniker, “Hate Crime Hawley.”. Progressive PAC VoteVets debuted the damning nickname for the Missouri Republican in an online ad released Thursday. The group, which works to elect Democratic veterans to Congress, used the spot to call out Hawley’s opposition last month to the...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

ABC News veteran hired to run NewsNation

A veteran ABC News executive is joining NewsNation. Michael Corn, the former senior executive producer of ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” was tapped by NewsNation to become president of news, according to The Los Angeles Times. Corn will replace Jennifer Lyons, who left the network in March, seven months after...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salina Post

By 1 vote, House approves $1.9B to fortify U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday narrowly approved $1.9 billion to fortify the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection, as Democrats pushed past Republican opposition to try to harden the complex with retractable fencing and a quick-response force following the most violent domestic attack on Congress in history. The...
Politicsmediaite.com

CNN’s Abby Phillip Says She Would Never Consider Being Jen Psaki’s Replacement

CNN anchor and correspondent Abby Phillip said she would never consider replacing current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki when her tenure at the podium ends. Phillip made the declaration via email in response to a rumor floated by the authors of Politico’s West Wing Playbook newsletter in an item gaming out potential Psaki Psuccessors: