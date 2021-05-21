Hanging with my gnomies

World-renowned LEGO builder Ivan Martynov has a new digital creation with a rather serious and timely message. Here we see a person clearly in a position of power. He has a device that launches nuclear weapons; “The Football” as it is sometimes affectionately called around here. Yielding this power can bring fear and respect but also devastation to himself and his people. Former President John F. Kennedy once said “Every man, woman and child lives under a nuclear sword of Damocles, hanging by the slenderest of threads, capable of being cut at any moment by accident or miscalculation or by madness.” That is certainly a heavy burden to think about. With great power comes great responsibility. That’s something my dad said. Or did I hear that from Spider-Man? I don’t know. Either way, I’d rather think back on my carefree old days of going to The Rocky Horror Picture Show and, if you’ve ever been, you’ll know where I pilfered the title of this article.