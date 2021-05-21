Hanging with my gnomies

Vietnamese family-style dinners often consist of white rice, an assortment of proteins and vegetables, and a soup. The cơm già đình Sài Gòn at Nha Hang features the greatest hits of all these options, each with their own distinct flavors that meld together into a satisfying whole. Cá kho tộ is a caramelized braised fish, often served in a ceramic pot. The golden sweetness of the caramel perfectly balances the salty fish, and you’ll want to spoon that sauce all over your rice. Rau muống xào tội is the green of the platter - vitamin-packed water spinach sauteed with garlic. Finish this communal, family-style dinner with the complex and bold soup, cành chua cá, a mesmerizing blend of tamarind, caramelized garlic, pineapple, tomato, and fish.