You have to talk about it. Are you learning something new on your own? If you are, you must find ways to talk about your learning journey as much as you can. If you’re working on project-based learning, make it a point to update someone who has an interest in your project on a daily or weekly basis. Here’s why — The more you talk about it, the more “real” your goal feels. You may get even more motivated after communicating with others about your progress.