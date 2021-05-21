A Third Psych Movie is Going to Happen at Peacock

Some people will likely wonder why another Psych movie is happening while others will be overjoyed to hear it since this time around it’s going to center on Gus and his wedding to Selene, but as one can imagine without reading the synopsis, something is going to happen to make this a chaotic scene that will end up being the main thrust of the movie and make it clear that the idea is to make things as crazy as possible in order to keep the attention of the fans. Much like many shows, Psych has had to rely on its own set of gimmicks and tricks to keep people watching, and obviously it’s worked over the years since people are still going to tune in to Peacock to see what else is coming. The movie is bound to be just as nuts as the show and the other two movies before it and will undoubtedly entertain those that have been following the show for so long. It sounds as though plenty of the cast is returning, so it’s fair to think that fans should be quite satisfied with what they see since keeping everyone together, as much as possible anyway, has been one of the reasons why the show and the movies have done so well. One has to wonder when the Psych train is going to finally end, but as of now, it’s easy to state that people are going to be on it for as long as it’s willing to go. The show is fairly silly and the movies have followed suit in keeping roughly the same idea going as they’ve continued to show Gus and Shawn as individuals that are somehow able to detect and solve various problems, even if Shawn isn’t psychic but is highly observant and, well, kind of a goof.