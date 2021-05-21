LETTER: Not everyone happy with proposed Dresden subdivision

There was a recent editorial opinion in the Amarillo Globe-News indicating the election was a vote for consistency in our city’s leadership. In general I agreed with the article, however, around the first week of May I was driving through the neighborhood just west of Soncy, between Buccola and Perry streets near Hillside Elementary School. I noticed trucks spreading sand and gravel on top of a thin layer of oil. Upon returning home I crossed Soncy and entered the Colonies neighborhood and saw trucks with the same business name paving the streets with asphalt that appeared to be of much better quality than what I saw in the previous neighborhood. As I headed north on Wesley Street the asphalt continued until I crossed 45th into my neighborhood Sleepy Hollow. As I neared my street I noticed similar trucks preparing to put the oil, sand and gravel on the streets.