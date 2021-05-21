newsbreak-logo
LETTER: Not everyone happy with proposed Dresden subdivision

By Letters
strathroyagedispatch.com
 5 days ago

Approval of the new Dresden subdivision has not been met with fond comments from everyone. Yes, the land has always been planned for development. But as a homeowner whose property borders the new Elizabeth Street, you can understand my frustration. I’ve been told several times by the previous landowner that there would never be homes built there during my lifetime. In fact, we were told the original plan was for five houses behind us, not 43.

