Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer said he is “heartbroken” after she was denied bail for the fourth time by a US court following claims that she is suffering sleep loss and is being “intimidated” by jail guards.The three-judge panel from a Manhattan appeals court gave the ruling on Tuesday, saying the 59-year-old British former socialite should appeal to a lower district court.David Markus, her attorney, said he is heartbroken by the ruling and they are “considering our options for next step.”The one-page ruling said that: "During oral argument, counsel for Appellant expressed concern that Appellant was improperly being deprived of sleep while...