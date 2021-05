Gov. Baker announced on Monday that all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits will be lifted, effective May 29th. The capacity for all industries will increase to 100% and the gathering limit will be rescinded. The state’s mask mandate will also be revoked on May 29th. The Department of Public Health will issue a new face covering advisory consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance. Non-vaccinated people are advised to continue wearing face masks and to continue distancing in most settings and all industries are encouraged to follow CDC guidance for cleaning and hygiene protocols.